Kaiser Permanente invests in nurse staffing startup

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente participated in a $115 million funding round for nurse staffing platform IntelyCare.

IntelyCare's artificial intelligence-based platform is designed to schedule and match nurses with open assignments. The startup will use the funds it raised to expand its footprint to new states and "invest heavily" in its AI platform and data science technology, according to an April 6 news release.

The funding round gives IntelyCare unicorn status, as the startup is now valued at $1.1 billion. The round was led by Janus Henderson Investors.