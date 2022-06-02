Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company acquires Nordic

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, has acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners.

Nordic provides IT services, strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to health systems, according to a June 1 press release.

Nordic Consulting Partners also offers a suite of tools that provide technical knowledge regarding EHR systems like Epic, Cerner and Meditech.

"This partnership advances Accrete's core objectives of working with industry leaders to pioneer solutions that improve healthcare quality and cost effectiveness," said Jason Szczuka, chief digital officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health and leader of the Accrete team. "Technology should be more useful for caregivers and more cost-beneficial for health systems, and Nordic leads the industry in these areas. It will now be positioned to have an even greater impact for its clients."

Through the partnership, Nordic and Accrete aim to help clients achieve their business goals.

Accrete Partners was launched May 11 by Bon Secours Mercy Health. The company invests in information technology services, data analytics, digital experience and engagement, and innovation. Nordic is its first acquisition.