Bon Secours Mercy Health creates digital company to accelerate digital health investments, partnerships

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health launched a digital holding company to accelerate the health system's investments and partnerships in digital health services.

The company, Accrete Health Partners, will be led by Jason Szczuka, chief digital officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health, and will focus on enhancements and investments in information technology services, data analytics, digital experience and engagement, and innovation, according to a May 11 press release.

Accrete Health Partners will also partner with provider systems and data and technology companies to bring new innovations and services to the commercial market.

"Accrete will pave the way for innovative digital solutions and services to maximize their industry impact," said Mr. Szczuka. "We are excited to partner with innovative provider systems and technology companies that are innovating across the continuum of care. The products we invest in and build together will add value for health systems, patients and employers as standalone solutions, but also are interoperable and categorically aligned, unlocking even more value when leveraged together."