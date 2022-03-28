Kaiser Permanente invests in surgical VR startup

Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the Oakland, Calif.-based health system's innovation investment arm, participated in a $66 million series C funding round for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training and assessment platform. Here are four things to know:

  1. Osso VR will use the funds to broaden access to surgical education for healthcare professionals and continue hiring top-tier talent, according to a March 24 news release.

  2. The company's modules cover multiple specialities, including orthopedics, spine and interventional cardiology.

  3. Osso VR partners with medical device companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet.

  4. The funding round was led by venture capital firm Oak HC/FT.

