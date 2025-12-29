11 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems continue to collaborate with Big Tech on AI and other digital transformation projects.

Here are 11 partnerships Becker’s reported on in the past month:

1. Michigan Medicine recently completed a project enabling Microsoft’s ambient voice technology in clinical settings, Chief Technology Officer Tim Calahan, MD, said in a Dec. 26 Becker’s story.

2. A solid AI return on investment for Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital in 2025 has been automated clinical documentation from Microsoft Dragon Copilot for physicians, Becker’s reported Dec. 22.

3. A coalition led by Alphabet life sciences arm Verily that includes Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has secured a $9.2 million National Institutes of Health award extension to advance a biology data analysis tool, the company said Dec. 18.

4. Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care has saved time and reduced clinician burnout with Microsoft’s Dragon Copilot ambient AI scribe, the company said Dec. 15.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Seattle-based University of Washington and Microsoft Research said Dec. 9 they have developed an AI pathology model to map how immune cells interact with tumors on a scale not previously possible.

6. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham continues to report benefits from ambient AI scribes, including Microsoft’s Dragon Copilot, as the health system aims to get adoption of the technology above 50%, Becker’s reported Dec. 3.

7. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network partnered with Microsoft to boost cybersecurity across its 13-hospital and 67-practice footprint, the company said Dec. 3.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has moved all of its data into the Microsoft Azure cloud, opening the door to faster development cycles and dramatically lower cost structures, Becker’s reported Nov. 26.

9. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is bringing “joy” back to medicine by offering AI to its roughly 22,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, including being one of the world’s largest users of Microsoft’s Dragon Copilot for ambient clinical documentation, Becker’s reported Nov. 25.

10. Lexington-based University of Kentucky said Nov. 25 it is partnering with Microsoft on an enterprisewide AI project aiming to expand the adoption of the technology at its health system.

11. Sean Cleary, MD, vice chair of informatics for imaging sciences at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center, stated Nov. 24 that an integration with Microsoft allows radiologists to test new AI capabilities “with minimal disruptions” to reporting.