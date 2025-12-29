OpenAI hiring researcher to focus on health AI

OpenAI is hiring a researcher to focus on health AI safety as it expands efforts to ensure its models provide reliable medical information.

The San Francisco-based company is seeking a researcher, health AI, to join its Safety Systems team, according to a job posting on its website. The role will focus on improving the safety, reliability and alignment of AI models used in healthcare applications.

The position involves developing and evaluating safety techniques such as reinforcement learning from human feedback, automated red teaming and scalable oversight. The researcher will also assess model performance using health-related data and work with cross-functional teams to integrate safety improvements into OpenAI’s products.

OpenAI said candidates should have at least four years of experience in deep learning research and large language models. A PhD in computer science, artificial intelligence or a related field is preferred, and health AI experience is listed as a bonus.

The hybrid role is based in San Francisco and includes relocation assistance. Compensation is listed at $310,000 to $460,000, plus equity, according to the posting.