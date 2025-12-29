IT spending grows at fastest rate since ’96: 5 notes

IT spending is anticipated to experience its highest growth rate in nearly 30 years, International Data Corp. reported.

Here are five things to know from the IT intelligence firm’s December report:

1. Worldwide IT spending is projected to climb by 14% in 2025, the most since 1996.

2. Total spending on hardware, software and IT services is estimated to reach $4.25 trillion this year.

3. The increase is largely being driven by service providers’ huge expenditures on AI infrastructure, though enterprise IT outlays are also up.

4. “This AI investment is partly supported by enterprise spending on core IT products and services, which make up the strong revenue streams of the service providers investing heavily in AI deployment,” stated IDC Group Vice President Stephen Minton. “In turn, this AI investment is supporting economic growth and stability, which in turn is supporting the ability of businesses to maintain their investments in cloud services and enterprise software.”

5. IT spending accelerated by 16% in the first quarter of 2025, in part due to front-loading of PC shipments ahead of expected tariffs, the fastest quarterly IT market rise in 29 years.