Memorial Hermann invests in sterile compounding pharmacy

Houston-based health system Memorial Hermann nabbed a partnership with Leiters, a provider of sterile pharmacy services, June 9.

"As a nonprofit, values-driven, community-owned health system, Memorial Hermann takes its dual roles of being a responsible financial steward and a trusted healthcare provider extremely seriously," Feby Abraham, Memorial Hermann's executive vice president and chief strategy officer, said in a news release from Leiters. "The decision to invest in Leiters is guided by the same philosophies that drive all of our work: Deliver value and create healthier communities."