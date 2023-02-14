Virginia health system launches virtual nursing program

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare is partnering with telehealth company Caregility to launch a virtual nursing program at its Stafford (Va.) Hospital.

The program allows nurses in a virtual hub to take questions and perform non-hands-on care through a bedside monitor. Previously, the hospital had launched a virtual intensive care unit during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Feb. 14 Mary Washington news release.

The Caregility platform integrates with the hospital's Epic EHR, allowing clinicians to access virtual visits within the EHR environment.

"Inpatient virtual nursing will allow us to leverage technology to implement flexible care delivery models, simultaneously enhancing quality and experience for patients while providing additional support for our bedside caregivers," Christopher Newman, MD, chief operating officer and chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, said in the release. "It will also allow us to modernize what patient care looks like while improving our ability to manage variability in day-to-day capacity challenges."