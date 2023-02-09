How Brigham and Women's Hospital cares for surgical patients from home

As hospital-at-home programs rise in popularity, could surgical home-hospital care be next? Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has been using a variety of digital tools to try caring for surgical patients remotely.

The hospital has piloted home-hospital care in 10 bariatric surgery patients, using remote monitoring devices, virtual care platforms and clinical risk prediction models, according to a Feb. 7 article in npj Digital Medicine.

Brigham and Women's plans to expand the program to plastic surgery, general surgery and urology.