These health systems offer 'hospital-at-home' programs

"Hospital-at-home" programs have been rapidly expanding across the country, as health systems aim to treat patients in the often more comfortable and less expensive home environment.

CMS approved 114 systems and 256 hospitals across 37 states for acute hospital care at home between November 2020 and September 2022.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Mass General Brigham (Boston)

UnityPoint Health (Des Moines, Iowa)

University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital

Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.)

Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center (Peoria, Ill.)

Cleveland Clinic

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital Authority

Ascension (St. Louis)

Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Authority

Catholic Health Services of Long Island (N.Y.)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer, La.)

St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro, Ark.)

Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Medical City Healthcare (Dallas)

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.)

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.)

Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas)

University of California San Diego Health

WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.)

HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)

Baylor Scott and White Health (Dallas)

University of California Irvine Health

Dignity Health (San Francisco)

Corewell Health (Southfield and Grand Rapids, Mich.)

University Health (San Antonio)

Sharp Healthcare (San Diego)

United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.)

Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg, N.C.)

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Essentia Health Fargo (N.D.) Hospital

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

Avera McKennan Hospital (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Parkland Hospital (Dallas)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.)

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown, N.Y.)

Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

Upstate University Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.)

Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

Redeemer Health (Meadowbrook, Pa.)

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse, Wis.)

Keralty Hospital (Miami)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Tacoma, Wash.)

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

Blessing Hospital (Quincy, Ill.)

Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.)

Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Kent Hospital (Warwick, R.I.)

MidMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.)

Parkview Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

University of Chicago Medicine

Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health

Salem (N.J.) Medical Center

Wellspan Health (York, Pa.)

Resilient HealthCare (Plano, Texas)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

VCU Health (Richmond, Va.)

Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

Beacon Health System (South Bend, Ind.)

Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas)

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.)

Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

Jefferson Health New Jersey (Stratford)

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.)

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.)

Orlando (Fla.) Health

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center

University of Illinois Health (Chicago)

University of Wisconsin Health (Madison)