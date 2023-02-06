University of Miami Health System selects AI company for supply chain operations

University of Miami Health System is working with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations.

UHealth will use the company's productivity-as-a-service, computer vision technology at its 20,000-square-foot University Distribution Center. Darvis will install cameras that will gather data, identify inefficiencies and track insights in real time.

"The UDC is designed to strengthen UHealth's supply chain organization and improve service levels, reduce operating costs, and optimize the distribution of supplies across the network, better preparing the health system for emergencies such as hurricanes, " said Keith Murphy, chief supply chain officer of UHealth and Miller School of Medicine, in a Feb. 2 Darvis news release.

The supply chain team supports UHealth Tower, the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Desai Sethi Urology Institute, and the health system's ambulatory centers and outpatient sites.