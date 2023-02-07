Allina Health joins precision medicine research network

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has joined the Guardian Research Network, which focuses on advancing research in precision medicine.

Under the partnership, both organizations will provide local research opportunities for Allina Health's patients, according to a Feb. 2 release from Guardian. The aim is to provide patients with research networks, clinical trials and precision medicine options that are closer to home.

"Guardian Research Network helps us keep patients close to home by offering our patients a chance to participate in trials that are unique, including those complementing Allina Health's Population Health strategy," said Mike Koroscik, vice president of oncology at Allina Health. "Guardian Research Network will accelerate needed precision medicine and translational trial access, broadening our research offerings. These novel clinical trials are usually only available in major academic medical centers, but Guardian Research Network makes them accessible at all of our AHCI sites in the region."