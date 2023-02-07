Hospital for Special Surgery spinoff hires former Walmart Health exec as CEO

RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company that spun out of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, has named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO. He starts Feb. 13.

Mr. Osborne was most recently senior vice president of Walmart Health, working for the retail giant for nearly 15 years. He was previously CFO of the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS initiative and a White House intern.

The hospital started the company, which is set to launch in mid-2023, as part of a $21 million series A funding round with Flare Capital Partners. Fellow venture capital firms Frist Cressey Ventures and Greycroft have since joined the round.

"RightMove connects the world's largest concentration of knowledge and expertise in musculoskeletal health that is HSS to the enormous need for better quality diagnosis and treatment at population scale," HSS CEO Louis Shapiro said in a Feb. 6 news release. "Marcus Osborne, Frist Cressey Ventures and Greycroft each bring to this their own singular strengths, and together with Flare Capital Partners we can positively transform quality and performance for millions nationwide."