Virginia health system rolls out 3D mammography van

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is rolling out a 3D mammography van to expand breast cancer screenings with the latest standard of technology.

The van will focus on underserved communities and do the screenings within a two-hour drive of Norfolk. Up to 20 mammograms can be scheduled per day.

"This mobile mammography van will improve access to healthcare for many in our community by delivering care closer to where a patient lives or works," said John Plemmons, MD, medical director at the McLeskey Comprehensive Breast Center at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in Norfolk, in a Feb. 10 health system news release. "Not only is it more convenient for our patients, but it will undoubtedly save lives."