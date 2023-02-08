Wellstar Health System to use VR for emotional intelligence training for employees

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is expanding its partnership with virtual reality communication technology developer Moth+Flame to give clinicians VR emotional intelligence training.

The VR emotional intelligence training provides Wellstar employees with realistic scenarios on how to navigate difficult conversations as well as how to handle an emotionally charged environment, according to a Feb. 8 release from Wellstar.

Employees are given headsets where they are taken to a simulated environment in which they have to decide in the moment how to respond. The simulation then gives trainees an empathy rating score to see how well they performed.

The aim is to help Wellstar employees develop strategies to build situational awareness as well as prioritize composure, critical thinking, and conscious emotional responses when engaging in emotionally charged conversations.