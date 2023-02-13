Novant Health debuts yearlong, paid accelerator program for healthcare startups

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is launching an accelerator to help promising healthcare startups come to market.

The yearlong, paid Innovation Nexus program will comprise mentorship, coaching and networking with subject matter experts in and outside of the health system.

"Since opening the Novant Health Innovation Lab doors a year ago, our team has met dozens of startups looking to enter the healthcare industry," said Paula Kranz, vice president of innovation enablement for Novant Health. "The common thread we've seen with many of them is that they often aren't fully aware of the layered process that lies ahead."

The projects might specialize in such areas as differentiating artificial intelligence, outpatient care expansion, virtual care, remote monitoring, mental health, robotic process automation, and mixed virtual and augmented reality, with an overall focus on health equity and access.