Novant launches digital health innovation program

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is partnering with Innovate Carolina and the Digital Health Institute for Transformation to advance the adoption of digital health tools across North Carolina.

The partnership, called the NC Health Innovation District initiative, will host digital health master classes, roundtables, workshops and other efforts to drive the adoption of digital health tools in North Carolina, according to a Feb. 6 Innovate Carolina news release. The initiative will offer in-person and virtual events.

"By working collaboratively across a diverse ecosystem, including payers, consumers, providers and researchers, we can support innovation that will improve public health, support digital enablement and reduce health inequities," Paula Kranz, vice president of innovation enablement at Novant Health and executive director of Novant Health Innovation Lab, said in the release.