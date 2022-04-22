Novant Health launches innovation lab: 5 things to know

Listen
Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health opened an innovation lab April 21.
Five things to know about it:
- The Novant Health Innovation Lab is a centralized location for exploring new technologies and solving challenges that Novant staff present, the health system said.
- The lab will engage Novant providers and staff, as well as vendors and community partners, to create tools and programs that improve care and access to care. Novant providers and staff will be able to pilot tools and programs so they can provide feedback before their deployment in Novant facilities.
- Those working at the lab will have access to resources such as 3D printers, industrial designers, mechanical and electrical engineering assistance, product prototyping equipment, FDA approval application assistance and an in-house production studio.
- The lab is in a Charlotte building owned by Enventys, a product development and launch company. Those working at the lab will also have access to collaboration and partnership opportunities with Enventys staff.
- The lab will also be open to community groups for opportunities such as STEM education programs.