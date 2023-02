Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Gates Frontier participated in the $51 million expansion series B financing round for drug discovery company Cerevance.

The company will use the financing to support clinical trials focusing on Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and schizophrenia.

The expansion brings the company's total series B financing round to $116 million, according to a Feb. 13 Cerevance news release provided to Becker's.