28 women who made hospital CEO in 2022

The following moves by women to a hospital or health system CEO role have been reported by or shared with Becker's this year:

1. Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).

2. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

3. Donna Basden, BSN, was named CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center.

4. Allison Bosse was promoted to administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital, both part of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

5. Tina Comissiong was promoted to CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

6. Stephanie Conners was named president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

7. Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Prime Healthcare's Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.

8. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center.

9. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

10. Beth Elder was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Plano, Texas.

11. Alanna "Lani" Fast was selected as the new CEO at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

12. Judy Frum was appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

13. Stacie Goyne was selected as CEO of the new Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital.

14. Vicki Gulczewski was named CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, part of San Antonio-based Baptist Health System.

15. Amy Hart was named CEO of Crosby, Minn-based Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

16. Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.

17. Donna Lynne, DrPH, was selected as the new CEO of Denver Health.

18. Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.

19. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

20. Patricia Newland, MD, was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Clinic.

21. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

22. Jenna Pacini was named CEO of the new Moosic, Pa.-based Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.

23. Janelle Raborn was named CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

24. Rebecca Segal was named CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

25. Tracie Stratton was named Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center's permanent CEO after serving as interim CEO since December.

26. Jill Johnson VanKuren was appointed president and CEO of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

27. Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.

28. Jennifer Young was named CEO of Haleyville, Ala.-based Lakeland Community Hospital.