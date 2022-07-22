Los Alamos Medical Center names Tracie Stratton CEO

Tracie Stratton has been named Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center's permanent CEO after serving as interim CEO since December 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracie into her new role as CEO of Los Alamos," Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Health's Western Division, which includes LAMC, said in a press release July 20. "Tracie is a great healthcare leader. She has tremendous operational expertise paired with a strong nursing background and a dedication to community. We are confident that she is the right leader to take Los Alamos into the future."

Ms. Stratton joined LAMC in 2012 serving as the medical center's chief nursing officer. She was then promoted to a clinical leader position in the acute care facility's Health Support Center in 2015.

Prior to LAMC, Ms. Stratton served as chief nursing officer for Casper, Wyo.-based Mountain View Regional Hospital.