Saratoga Hospital names CEO

Saratoga Springs N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital named Jill Johnson VanKuren as the new president and CEO. According to a July 19 report from Times Union, Ms. VanKuren will start on Sept. 19.

Saratoga Hospital Board of Trustees Chairperson Michael J. Toohey referenced Ms. VanKuren's 17 years of experience with the largest healthcare system in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

"From her first interview, Jill impressed us with her understanding of the vital role of a community hospital in a larger health system. She shares our commitment to maintaining Saratoga Hospital’s reputation for exceptional quality and personal attention while bringing the benefits of the Albany Med Health System to our patients and community," Mr. Toohey said.

Ms. VanKuren most recently served as senior vice president and operating officer at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville, Md.