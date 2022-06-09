WVU Medicine taps Carrie Willetts for dual role

Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.

Ms. Willetts will bring experience at multiple health systems to the roles.

Her most recent experience has been as senior vice president and east region market president at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health, according to a June 6 news release. She also previously held leadership roles at Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Va., and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

She will join WVU Medicine this fall, according to the release.

WVU Medicine is a 16-hospital system.