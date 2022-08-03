St. Bernard Parish Hospital selects new CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Alanna "Lani" Fast was selected as the new CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

Ms. Fast brings 17 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently serving as St. Bernard Parish Hospital associate administrator, according to an Aug. 1 news release. 

She took the helm of the organization July 31, succeeding Kim Keene, RN, who announced her retirement earlier this year. 

St. Bernard Parish Hospital is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard, a political subdivision of Louisiana, and managed by New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

