Broward Health hospital appoints CEO

Judy Frum has been appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ms. Frum most recently served as interim CEO of the hospital, and prior to joining Broward Health she was COO and interim CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., according to the June 3 press release.

"Judy is a trusted healthcare executive with extensive experience in the South Florida marketplace," said Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health in the release. "Her leadership will have a positive impact for our patients and staff at Broward Health Imperial Point.