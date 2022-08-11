Lakeland Community Hospital names Jennifer Young CEO

Haleyville, Ala.-based Lakeland Community Hospital has named Jennifer Young, the hospital's current COO, its new CEO, the Northwest Alabamian reported Aug. 10.

Ms. Young will succeed current CEO Ashley Pool, who will now be president of Scottsboro, Ala.-based Highlands Medical Center.

"There's nobody I can think of that would be any more qualified or have a bigger heart for this hospital or more of an investment in its future and wanting it to succeed," Ms. Pool told the publication. "Her leadership is already so established. I think if we had to bring in someone from the outside, it would be really hard. To know Jennifer, you know what she's about and her commitment to the hospital."

Ms. Young has been with the hospital since 2012. Prior to that, she served in quality improvement at Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center and as patient safety officer, an infection preventionist and a risk manager.