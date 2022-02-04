New Mexico health system taps COO to succeed CEO after retirement

Lovelace Health System has chosen COO Janelle Raborn as the successor to retiring CEO Ron Stern, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based organization said Feb. 2.

Mr. Stern will retire March 31 but continue consulting for Lovelace through December. Ms. Raborn also will take the title of Lovelace Health System market leader.

Mr. Stern has served as president and CEO of the health system since 2005. With him at the helm, Lovelace Health System acquired the Heart Hospital of New Mexico and Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell, among other accomplishments, the health system said. The organization also credited Mr. Stern with leading the acquisition of Southwest Medical Associates, now known as Lovelace Medical Group, and New Mexico Heart Institute.

Ms. Raborn, a Lovelace Health System veteran, previously served as COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital and Lovelace Medical Center as well as CEO of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital.