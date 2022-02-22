HCA hospital in Florida names new CEO

Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

Dr. Nummi, COO of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center, will move into her new position March 21 following Ginger Carroll's retirement, according to a Feb. 21 news release. Citrus Memorial and Blake Medical are both part of HCA West Florida, a division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Before joining Blake Medical in 2019, Dr. Nummi served as COO of HCA's Sunrise Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital, both in Las Vegas.