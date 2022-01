Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of the Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market, DMC said Jan. 31.

Ms. Lavis joined DMC in 2018, most recently serving as interim CEO for DMC since Oct. 25, 2021, according to a health system news release. She also was group CFO for DMC.

Before joining DMC, Ms. Lavis was hospital CFO of Tenet's Placentia (Calif.)-Linda Hospital and group CFO for Tenet's Southern California group.