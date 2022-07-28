Patricia Newland tapped as next UnityPoint Clinic president

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Clinic named Patricia Newland, MD, president and CEO. Her position will go into effect Aug. 14.

"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, manage its impact on healthcare professionals and prioritize the overall experience of our patients and team members, I'm thrilled for what the future holds with Dr. Newland leading the way for UnityPoint Clinic," Andrea White, MD, chair of the UnityPoint Clinic board of directors, said in the press release.

Dr. Newland originally joined UnityPoint Clinic in 2000 as a board-certified, practicing family physician. She was most recently the medical director of primary care at the organization and served, prior to that, as interim president and CEO as well as vice president and medical director of the Central Iowa UnityPoint Health region.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Ames-based Iowa State University and received her medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in Iowa City. She completed her residency at the Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency in Des Moines. She also received her MBA from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.