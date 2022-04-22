Colorado hospital names 1st female CEO; new CFO hired

Donna Basden, BSN, was named CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center, and Brian Wood was named CFO of the organization.

Ms. Basden is the first permanent female CEO in Boulder Medical Center's more than 70-year history, according to an April 21 news release.

Previously, Ms. Basden was COO of Lovelace Medical Group at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System. She began her new role April 4, succeeding interim CEO Mindy Markley, who retired, according to the release.

Mr. Wood previously worked for Revere Health, an independent multispecialty medical group based in Provo, Utah. He began his new role Feb. 16, succeeding Stu Schwartz, who retired, according to the release.