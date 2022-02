Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minn., named Amy Hart as its CEO.

In this role, Ms. Hart leads a workforce of about 1,000 and manages a $154 million budget, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

She previously served as COO of Cuyuna Regional Medical, as well as interim CEO, before taking the helm permanently.

The hospital has not yet named a new COO.