30 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 30:

1. Stuart Godwin, MD, was named associate chief medical officer of Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center.

2. Kathy LaFond was named administrative director of human resources at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

3. Allegra Jaros has accepted a new role as president of Baptist Health's Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville, Fla.

4. Lee Dossett, MD, was selected as chief medical officer of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.).

5. Jon Rittenberger, MD, was named chief medical officer of Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

6. Valda Clark Christian was named senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer at Columbus-based OhioHealth.

7. Mark Premo was promoted to chief data officer and group vice president at Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

8. Michael Wagner, MD, will succeed James Fanale, MD, as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England.

9. Monica Puga, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

10. Hilary Rockwell, MD, was selected as the next regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace, part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

11. Andy Priday was named CFO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System.

12. Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center.

13. Michael Kupferman, MD, was named senior vice president of physician enterprise at Phoenix-based Banner Health.

14. Carlene Callis was named chief system integration and growth officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

15. Ben Jacobs was named chief strategy and development officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

16. Angela Fletcher was named regional vice president of cancer programs by Richmond, Va.-based HCA Healthcare Capital Division and the Nashville, Tenn.-based Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.

17. Deborah Angerami was named CEO of Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

18. Brian Donley, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

19. Simon Farouss was named CIO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital.

20. James Roach, DO, was named system chief of emergency medicine for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center.

21. Kevin Harlan was named president of Middletown, Ohio-based Atrium Medical Center.

22. Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, is set to retire in December 2023.

23. Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, was named vice president of operations at Tower Health's Reading (Pa.) Hospital.

24. Brian Kief was named president of its South and Southwest divisions at Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

25. Frank Bradtke, DNP, RN, vice president of patient care services at the Northlake campus of Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals.

26. Sandra Lindsay, RN, was named vice president of public health advocacy at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

27. Natalie Caine was selected as chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

28. Bo Boulenger was named president and CEO of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

29. Martin Chaney, MD, was named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health.

30. Charlie Boyd was named COO of Hermitage, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.