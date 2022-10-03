Mayo Clinic taps Natalie Caine as Rochester chief administrative officer

Natalie Caine was selected as chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

In her new role, Ms. Caine will focus on overall management of the Rochester practice, including its operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

She succeeds Mary Jo Williamson, who took on a new role with Mayo Collaborative Services.

Ms. Caine has held various roles since joining Mayo Clinic more than 15 years ago, including Rochester site director of the administrative fellowship program, assistant secretary of the Midwest Clinical Practice Committee, and, most recently, associate administrator of the department of medicine, according to the release.

She will begin her new role on Oct. 12.