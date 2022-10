Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals has named Frank Bradtke, DNP, RN, vice president of patient care services at its Northlake campus, also located in Gary, Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reported Oct. 3.

Dr. Bradtke has more than 30 years of nursing leadership experience, according to the magazine. He most recently served as chief nursing officer and chief clinical officer at Crown Point-based Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana.