Banner Health names Dr. Michael Kupferman senior vice president

Phoenix-based Banner Health has named Michael Kupferman, MD, its senior vice president of physician enterprise, effective Sept. 28.

Dr. Kupferman is an internationally recognized head and neck surgical oncologist, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 4. He most recently served as senior vice president of clinical and academic network development at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which he expanded to more than 20 domestic relationships.

In his new role, Dr. Kupferman will aid in expanding primary care, complementing care delivery partners and achieving service line and academic goals, according to the release.