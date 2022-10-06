Allegra Jaros to leave Kaleida Health for Baptist Health in Florida

Allegra Jaros has accepted a new role as president of Baptist Health's Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ms. Jaros, who is president of Kaleida Health's John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., will also have a senior vice president title with Baptist Health, according to an Oct. 6 Kaleida Health news release.

Before becoming president of John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, Ms. Jaros spent eight years as vice president and COO.

She will remain at Oishei Children's Hospital until the end of this year, according to the release.