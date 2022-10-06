Care New England names Tufts exec as next CEO

Care New England announced Oct. 6 that Michael Wagner, MD, will succeed James Fanale, MD, as president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

Dr. Wagner will join Providence, R.I.-based Care New England from Boston-based Tufts Medicine, where he has served as chief physician executive since 2018 and added the role of interim president and CEO during 2019. Before that, Dr. Wagner was president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center for 10 years.

Care New England announced Dr. Fanale's planned retirement in May. He has led the system as president and CEO since 2018. Before then, was senior vice president for system development and COO of Jordan Hospital, now known as Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.).