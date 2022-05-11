Care New England CEO to retire

James Fanale, MD, plans to retire as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

Dr. Fanale will retire in early 2023, according to a May 11 news release shared with Becker's.

"Many years ago, it was my passion for caring for others which led me to practice as a geriatrician, which I still do to this very day, aside from serving as CNE's president and CEO," Dr. Fanale said in the release. "It was one of the best decisions I ever made because it gave me the opportunity to pursue my true passion of caring for others. I am proud to look back on my career feeling that I've made a difference.

"Now, after having spent my career doing what I enjoy and feeling that I've effectively improved access to state-of-the-art healthcare for all individuals who come to CNE, it's time to leave the office behind and be with my wonderful wife and children."

Care New England said Dr. Fanale will continue in a consultive role once he retires.