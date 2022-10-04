HCA Healthcare Capital Division names regional VP

Richmond, Va.-based HCA Healthcare Capital Division and the Nashville, Tenn.-based Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute have named Angela Fletcher regional vice president of cancer programs.

Ms. Fletcher most recently served as regional vice president for oncology services for Sarah Cannon at Asheville-based HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, according to a Sept. 28 news release from HCA Virginia. As regional vice president, Ms. Fletcher led the implementation of the cancer institute's governing structure and advanced four clinical programs.

Ms. Fletcher will oversee cancer programs across 18 hospitals in Virginia, New Hampshire, Indiana and Kentucky, according to the release.