URMC CEO to retire in 2023

Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, is set to retire in December 2023.

Dr. Taubman, a cardiologist, became the first to serve as both dean and CEO when he assumed the posts in 2015, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the hospital. He has served the medical center since 2003, when he became chief of the cardiology unit.

During his tenure, Dr. Taubman helped lead the university through the pandemic. He implemented a strategic plan for the medical center that spanned its three missions, established its first integrated financial model, led a successful recruitment initiative and improved diversity and inclusion efforts, according to the release.

Dr. Taubman will work to conclude existing initiatives before his retirement, including developing the healthcare workforce and improving the health system's finances, the release said.