Broward Health Medical Center taps Dr. James Roach as CMO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health selected James Roach, DO, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health, and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center, according to an email shared with Becker's Oct. 3. His appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Roach is also the medical director for Broward Sheriff's Office, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Sunrise Fire Rescue. Prior to joining Broward Health, he served as regional chairman of Cleveland Clinic Florida's Emergency Medicine Institute, according to the email.