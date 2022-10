Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has named Deborah Angerami its new CEO, effective Oct. 3.

Ms. Angerami spent the first 22 years of her career at Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, according to an Oct. 4 news release Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System shared with Becker's. She most recently served as Health First's chief operating officer.

Ms. Angerami succeeds Joe Austin, who served the hospital for 13 years, according to the release.