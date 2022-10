Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie named Jon Rittenberger, MD, chief medical officer of its Robert Packer Hospital, also in Sayre.

Dr. Rittenberger is an emergency medicine physician, according to an Oct. 5 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served Guthrie as chief of emergency medicine.

In his new role, Dr. Rittenberger will be responsible for all entities licensed under the hospital, including its behavioral science unit and Towanda campus, the release said.