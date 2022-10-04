NewYork-Presbyterian taps Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Brian Donley as COO

Brian Donley, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

Dr. Donley will join the health system Jan. 9, according to an Oct. 4 news release. He will succeed Laura Forese, MD, who is retiring.

Dr. Donley brings a wealth of experience to NewYork-Presbyterian, most recently serving as CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, a 184-bed private facility. He also previously served as Cleveland Clinic's chief of staff and chief of the clinical enterprise. Additionally, he was president of the Cleveland Clinic regional hospitals and family health centers.

Currently, he is a professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, according to the release.

NewYork-Presbyterian is a 10-hospital academic health system with 48,000 employees.