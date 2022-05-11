NewYork-Presbyterian COO to retire

Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, is retiring in June 2023, she said in a message to her colleagues.

"Simply put, it's time," Dr. Forese wrote in the message, which was shared with Becker's May 11.

"From the moment I joined this extraordinary organization as a medical student, I have been in awe of my NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia and Weill Cornell colleagues," she continued. "Your extraordinary skill, dedication and compassion in providing exceptional care to every patient who came through our doors, day in and day out, even under unprecedented circumstances and conditions, have been an inspiration to me."

Dr. Forese joined NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 2003 as vice president of medical affairs, and she held various other roles within the NewYork-Presbyterian system before starting her current one in 2015. She is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and has been a Columbia University faculty member since 1993.