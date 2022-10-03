Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan president

Middletown, Ohio-based Atrium Medical Center has tapped Kevin Harlan as president, Sidney Daily News reported Oct. 3.

Mr. Harlan was previously president of Troy, Ohio-based Upper Valley Medical Center, another hospital in the Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health system. Mr. Harlan also served as president and CEO of St. Marys, Ohio-based Grand Lake Health System.

"Kevin's health care career spans more than 40 years — more than half of it as a president/CEO," Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health, said in a press release shared with the publication. "Premier Health's Upper Valley Medical Center has benefited from his strong and steady leadership, and he will bring his commitment to high quality, compassionate care to Atrium and the greater Middletown community."

His position is effective as of Oct. 3, but he will serve as interim president for Upper Valley until a replacement is named.