Mount Carmel Health System names Andy Priday CFO

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System named Andy Priday as CFO, according to an Oct. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Priday joined Mount Carmel in 2013 as director of finance operations, and he has served various financial and operational leadership roles with the health system. His accomplishments include identifying and implementing financial improvements leading to more than $100 million in savings.

Mount Carmel President and CEO Lorraine Lutton said that with more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Priday brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the position.

"I am confident that his extensive experience combined with his passion for leading by example, collaborating and making forward-thinking, data-driven decisions will drive Mount Carmel forward for the patients we serve," Ms. Lutton said.

Before joining Mount Carmel, Mr. Priday held financial positions at Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Health System and Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health. He currently serves as a board member for the Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital and Madison Health.