Ardent Health names 2 executives

Carlene Callis was named chief system integration and growth officer and Ben Jacobs was chief strategy and development officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

The company announced the appointments Oct. 4.

Ms. Callis brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to her new role, according to a news release.

Most recently, she served at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare as corporate vice president with responsibility for market growth and development as well as operations of key service lines.

Mr. Jacobs, an attorney, brings nearly 20 years of strategic development experience in healthcare to his new role, according to the release. This includes serving as chief strategy and development officer at Athletico, a physical therapy provider.

Ardent Health Services includes 30 hospitals and 26,000 employees.